Cases dip to 557; 11 deaths reported in a day

KOLKATA: Covid infection curve dropped further in Bengal on Monday as 557 fresh cases were detected across the state while on Sunday 675 new cases were found. On last Saturday, single day Covid infected cases remained at 749. No fatality was recorded in Kolkata on Monday.



The recovery rate remains at 98.14 per cent while the fatality rate was registered at 1.19 percent on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,34,360 out of which around 15,05,808 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 719 people were discharged from different hospitals on Monday.

The number of single day fatalities also dropped to 11 on Monday from 12 on Sunday. Around 18,240 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The number of Covid infected cases is still higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri on an average basis, compared to other districts.

As many as 75 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas on Monday while in Kolkata the number dropped substantially on Monday. Around 37 new cases were found in the city on Monday while on Sunday the number stood at 68. Darjeeling saw 53 new cases on Monday. In the past 24 hours, Coochbehar has reported 34 new cases, Hooghly 28 new cases, South 24-Parganas 27 and Howrah 32.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.85 on Monday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.95. Bengal has so far carried out 1,61,22,345 Covid sample tests out of which around 30,153 tests were done in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Monday while Hooghly has seen 1, West Midnapore 2, East Midnapore 1, Nadia 2 and Jalpaiguri 1. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,980 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,586 people so far.

Health department has so far addressed 20,84,288 general queries so far out of which 2,601 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,36,944 people so far out of which 1,402 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 580 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,10,647 till Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 21 while 49 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.

No new confirmed mucormycosis case was reported from the state till Sunday. Two new suspected cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of mucormycosis infected cases remained 87 in the state.