Cargo flight operations at Kolkata Airport suspended till 5 am Thursday
Kolkata: Cargo and evacuation flight operations at the Kolkata airport have been suspended till 5 am of Thursday due to the cyclonic storm 'Amphan', airport officials said.
The cyclone is expected to make a landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coast this afternoon or evening.
"Due to the cyclone, flight operations at Kolkata airport has been suspended till 5 am of May 21," a senior airport official said.
The cyclone lay centred about 240 km south of Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday morning as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the Met department said here.
The intensity near the centre of the storm was 170 to 180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, the Met said.
