Car blasts in front of Addl SP's office in Bolpur

Kolkata: A blast took place in a parked car near the office of Additional Superintendent of Police, Birbhum in Bolpur on Sunday morning.



According to sources, a red coloured hatchback was parked near the senior police officer's office at Rathindrapally.

All of a sudden a blast took place in the car which triggered panic among the locals. Immediately police rushed to the spot. Later the owner of the car was located and he is being interrogated about why he had parked the car there.

However, it is suspected that due to some technical glitch the blast took place.

The forensic science laboratory in Kolkata has been informed and requested to examine the car.