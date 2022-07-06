Candle light march held in Kolkata to pay tribute to Father Stan Swamy on first death anniversary
Kolkata: Around 200 people had taken out a candle march here to observe the first death anniversary of Father Stan Swamy, a tribal rights activist who was arrested in 2020 on terror charges and died in judicial custody.
The octogenarian activist had been suffering from multiple ailments, including Parkinson's disease. He breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital on July 5, 2021.
Members of various civil society groups such as Kolkata Nagarik Sammelan and Paschimbongo Samajik Nyay Manch assembled at Park Circus Maidan area on Tuesday, holding candles and placards that said 'Stan Swamy, we won't forget your fight'.
"He was not treated well in custody. He was kept like a caged bird who sang for the rights of poor from jail. Today, we are here to remember his fight and contributions," educationist and Jesuit priest Father Felix Raj said.
Swamy was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from his home in Bagaicha, Ranchi, in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
The case pertains to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near Koregaon- Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.
The Pune Police said the conclave was backed by Maoists.
