Cal Med College releases 1,010 Covid patients so far

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), a full-fledged tertiary level Covid hospital has set a new record on Tuesday by curing 1,010 pandemic patients.



According to sources, all of them have been released from the hospital. The CMCH had started as a Covid hospital from May 6 and it has become a major centre of treatment for the same. As many as 1,792 patients have so far been admitted to the hospital with Covid infection and similar symptoms. Till Tuesday, 1,010 patients have been released, more than 60 per cent of whom had comorbidities.

Among the released patients, there were many critical patients as well. There was a patient in the list who had earlier undergone kidney transplant while another had angioplasty at the CMCH as he had a serious heart block. Both of them have recovered. A 94-year-old patient from North Kolkata was released from the hospital a couple of days ago. He had been suffering from a number of ailments. Among the elderly patients released from the hospital, there were an 82-year-old patient and a 72-year-old patient, all of whom had serious comorbidities.

It was learnt that four patients had undergone dialysis in the hospital and there were seven caesarian patients out of which two had delivered twins. There were many children in the pediatric ward who had tested positive for the virus. Infections have been found among the newborns in the neonatal unit as well. No death has been reported from these wards so far.

In the hospital, there four were patients with blood cancer, malignancy and chronic heart ailments. Among the infected patients, there was an accident victim in the hospital who has been cured of the disease after being kept in ventilation. The CMCH has 110 SNCU beds and radiant warmers. More than 600 Covid tests are being conducted at the hospital every day.

Hospital sources said many Covid-affected patients are being referred to the CMCH from various private hospitals in very serious conditions.

Many of these patients have already been cured at the CMCH. The specialist doctors do a round in the superspecialty block twice a day apart from the regular doctors.

"It is historic that the CMCH has cured and released 1,010 Covid patients so far many of whom were critical. I show my respect to all the doctors, nurses and health workers who have been toiling hard day and night to cure the pandemic patients. I also convey my gratitude to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who has announced a state holiday on July 1 to pay respect to all Covid warrior doctors," said Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity at the CMCH.