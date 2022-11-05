Cal HC nod to 21 TET candidates of 2014, 2017 for recruitment process

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed 21 candidates from 2014 and 2017 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to participate in the recruitment process for 2022.

All of them belong to the reserved category and had secured 82 out of 150, bringing their percentage to 54.67 per cent. According to the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), candidates under reserved category need 55 per cent and under general category, they need 60 per cent to pass.

Out of the 21 litigants, 16 were from 2017 and five from 2014. They were allowed to fill the form by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education had mentioned that if the candidates had scored one more mark, bringing their percentage to 55.34 percent, then the NCTE rule would have been applicable. Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the litigants claimed that since NCTE considers 82 as eligible, 54.67 per cent should have been treated as 55 per cent. Justice Gangopadhyay on Thursday directed the primary education board to accept the applications. Justice Gangopadhyay also allowed lakhs of aspirants who had failed the TET 2014 and 2017 to participate in the recruitment process. According to the primary education board, online application for TET 2022 for classes I to V closed at midnight on Thursday. The option of paying the exam fees for those who faced difficulty in payment remained open from 10 am to midnight on Friday.