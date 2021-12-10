Cabinet nod for recruitment in 486 posts in different depts

Kolkata: The state cabinet on Thursday gave its nod for recruitment in 486 posts in different departments.



It includes both creation of posts and filling up of the vacant posts in gram panchayats and departments including Health, Home and Hill Affairs, Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department and Finance.

There were around 437 vacant posts in Gram Panchayats. The state government on Thursday has given its nod to fill up the same.

Three new posts of data managers have been created in the Women & Child Development and Social Welfare Department. Five posts of the Health department and one in Finance would also be filled up when 37 new posts have been created in the Home and Hill Affairs department. This comes at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given stress on creation of employment opportunities.

The synergies in districts to attract investment are going to start from December 11.

Ahead of the same, top brass of the state government is going to hold a meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Friday.

It needs a mention that the cabinet on Thursday has also sanctioned the proposed lands for some investors. The plots measure around 1 acre. It has also been taken up in the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Industry, Infrastructure and Employment.