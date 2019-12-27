CAA will not be implemented in Bengal as long as I am alive: Mamata
Naihati (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said that as long as she is alive the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal.
None can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship, the Trinamool Congress supremo said at a programme here.
Supporting the students' protest across the country against the contentious CAA, she wondered why they can vote to elect a government on turning 18 but not have the right to protest.
"As long as I am alive CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state. There won't be any detention center in Bengal," Banerjee said.
"Why can't students protest against a draconian law? The Centre is taking action against protesting students and is rusticating them from universities," she added.
