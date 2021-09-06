Bypolls: Cong nominee backs out from Shamsergunj

Kolkata: Jaidur Rahaman, Congress nominee for Shamsehgunj Assembly seat where election will be held on September 30 has backed out from poll.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Rahaman said he should be excused for his inability to contest in the election battle. " I cannot take part in the election as that will affect my business badly," he said.

Trinamool Congress has nominated Aminul Islam to contest the poll. Congress candidate Rejaul Haq died before the Assembly election was held in the constituency. ECI decided that election would be held on may 14 and accordingly Rahaman had submitted his nomination on April 26. But the poll could not be held on may 14 in view of the Eid. The ECI announced date to hold the election on September 30. BJP is yet to name of its candidate.