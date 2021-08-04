Budhhadeb Guha's condition critical

Kolkata: Renowned writer Budhhadeb Guha who was admitted to a private hospital in city last Sunday following some ailments was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Tuesday evening.



It was learnt that he has severe respiratory distress. The writer also has a urinary infection. A 4-member medical board has been set up by the hospital. Guha, an 85-year-old prolific writer has been kept under round the clock monitoring. He had been infected with Covid earlier. He remained quarantined at a city hotel initially and later got admitted to a hospital. He then recovered and went home in May. Writers' fraternity of Bengal has wished a speedy recovery for Guha.