BSF jawan shoots dead two of his colleagues

BALURGHAT : In a shocking turn of event a BSF jawan allegedly shot dead two of his colleagues in North Dinajpur district on Tuesday morning.



The BSF constable, Uttam Sutradhar shot dead inspector Mahendra Singh Bhatti and constable Anuj Kumar following a scuffle, police sources said. The incident took place in Bhatun village near the India-Bangladesh border in

Raiganj police station area, they said. The two personnel were declared brought dead when taken to a local hospital

"After shooting his colleagues, Sutradhar surrendered before his senior. He is now in police custody. He had a quarrel with the duo over some issue. We have started an investigation into it," a senior district police officer said.

According to sources in the Border Security Force (BSF), an internal probe has also been ordered into the incident.

According to a BSF official, Sutradhar was on patrol duty with Bhatti and Kumar at the Maldakhand BOP

which is under 146 Battalion of BSF.

The BSF is deployed in the state to guard the India-Bangladesh international border.