Body of 30-year-old found

Kolkata: Tension spread in Topsia's Gobra Gorosthan area after a youth was found murdered inside his house early on Tuesday morning.



The deceased identified as Abhijit Rajak (30) slept in his room around 12:30 on Monday night. On Tuesday morning around 4:30 am, one of his family members found the lock of the main entrance of the house was broken. Two bicycles were also stolen. When they tried to call Rajak they found Rajak was lying on the bed with an injury mark on his head.

Immediately police were informed. Cops went to the spot and sent the body for autopsy examination. Later the homicide section of the Detective Department was also informed. Detectives from the homicide department and Deputy Commissioner of South East Division, Debasmita Das visited the spot and conducted a preliminary probe. Though two bicycles are missing, police suspect that the motive behind the murder is not robbery. Cops are trying to find out whether Rajak had enmity with anyone in the recent past.

Locals told police that Rajak was popular in the area for his humble behavior and it is quite unnatural if, found that he had any dispute with anybody. However, cops also suspect that around three persons had come on Monday night and Rajak might have seen them. But the controversy cropped up as none of the family members heard anything despite the criminals bracking the locks. Investigating officials are questioning the family members of Rajak and also scruitinising the CCTV footages in the area to find a lead in the case.