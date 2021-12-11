Board of Secondary Edu declares list of holidays for 2022

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday came out with a list of holidays in secondary schools affiliated to it for 2022. There will be a total of 57 holidays among which 11 days have been allotted for summer vacation and 24 days for the Puja vacation.



The respective schools will have the discretion to allow an additional eight holidays depending upon their geographical locations, regional festivals, natural calamities etc.

However, the WBBSE has made it clear that under no circumstances, the total number of holidays should exceed 65 days. As per the notification by WBBSE, the schedule for the summer holidays is from May 24 to June 4, 2022 (excluding Sundays) while the Puja holidays is from September 30 till October 27, 2022 (excluding Sundays).

For schools in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, there will be an additional holiday on July 13 to observe the birthday of poet Bhanu Bhakta.

"Sultry summer days usually start from the last week of April but in the holiday calendar, the summer break starts from May 24. However, in case of the Puja vacation, there are 24 days holidays. It would have been better if the duration of summer and Puja holidays could have been exactly the opposite. We are urging the Board to rethink," Chandan Maity, general secretary of Advanced Society of Headmasters and Headmistresses said. The schools have been asked to observe Teachers' Day (September 5) and the birthday of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on September 26.