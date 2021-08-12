BJP's women wing workers create chaos; violate 'Covid norms'

kolkata: BJP Mahila Morcha supporters scuffled with police across the state and created chaos as they attempted to hold processions violating the Covid norms.



The police said they did not allow the women wing of the saffron party to conduct political programme due to the pandemic situation. Several BJP Mahila Morcha workers along with their leader Agnimitra Paul were arrested as they flouted Covid protocols. On Thursday afternoon, suddenly BJP Mahila Morcha workers put up a blockade in front of Bhabani Bhavan. Initially, police requested the protestors to leave the place as no political gathering is allowed due to the pandemic, but none of them paid any heed. Later, a large contingent of police force led by the Deputy Commissioner (South) Akash Magharia arrested 14 Mahila Morcha workers along with Paul.

"Mahila Morcha supporters and Paul obstructed the traffic movement and violated the Disaster Management Act. Thus, they have been arrested," said Magharia. Meanwhile, Mahila Morcha supporters put up blockade on Vivekananda Road and Bidhan Sarani crossing. Police arrested 31 Mahila Morcha supporters from the spot. All the arrested women were taken to Lalbazar.