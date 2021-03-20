'BJP's only quality is to utter unending lies'

Nayagram (Jhargram): Addressing a mammoth rally here on Friday afternoon, president of Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee said BJP's only merit was to utter unending lies. He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publish the report card of his work.



"Mamata Banerjee has published the report card. She had never given false assurances to people and implemented the projects which she had announced. Modi's only asset is that he can speak lies to confuse people," Abhishek maintained.

He said before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had assured that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in every person's account and 2 crore youths would get jobs every year. "But, nothing of this sort happened and in the past seven years the financial condition of the country has turned from bad to worse," he added. Abhishek urged people to take revenge against the BJP for making false promises before 2019 Lok Sabha elections and vote for Trinamool for all-round development of the Jangalmahal. BJP candidate Kunal Hembram was elected from Jhargram Parliamentary constituency in 2019.

Abhishek alleged that to capture Bengal, BJP was spending lots of money. "In the forthcoming elections, the fight is between development on one side and false promises on the other; peace on one side and riot on the other, free education, health on one side and garbage of lies on the other," he said. "People of Jhargram will have to decide whether they want Bengal's own daughter to surrender before Delhi and allow them to rule here or live with dignity and honesty," he added.

Abhishek said all the national BJP leaders were talking about making 'Sonar Bangla' but none of them had ever mentioned about the money which the Centre was not giving to the state. "The BJP leaders said Modiji had given Rs 1000 crore to Bengal after Amphan. It is not his money. It is Bengal's money which he has given," he remarked.

Referring to the poll manifesto, he said if TMC is voted to power, then from June 1 women belonging to the general caste — who is the head of the family — would receive Rs 500 per month while those belonging to SC and ST families would receive Rs 1,000 per month.

"The student credit card will help them immensely to pursue their career as they will get an education loan up to Rs 10 lakh with 4 per cent interest. The small and marginal farmers will get Rs 10,000 under the Krishak Bandhu scheme," he added, referring to the promises made in the TMC manifesto.