BJP's 'misdirected poll priorities' responsible for Tribal woman's killing in MP: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), reacting to the gruesome incident in which a tribal woman was allegedly set on fire by three people over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, said that it was a result of the BJP's misdirected "electoral priorities".



Taking a swipe at the saffron camp, TMC tweeted: "Blood-curdling visuals of a tribal woman being set ablaze in @BJP run MP, who is now battling for her life."

Blaming the BJP over its policies the Trinamool Congress further stated: "For how long will these brutalities continue? @BJP4India, why are you silent now? Your electoral priorities are clear to all!"

Earlier, a video, purportedly shot by the accused, went viral on social media platforms, wherein the charred woman was seen crying in pain, with smoke all around her.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Dhanoria village under Bamori police station limits, over 200 km from the state capital Bhopal, Guna Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said, adding the woman's condition was critical.

It may be mentioned that the TMC had held the BJP responsible for the killing of a tailor in Udaipur over now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remark on the Prophet. Trinamool Congress had tweeted: " Was the #Udaipur murder planned by @BJP4India, to perhaps create a distraction? Incite riots? Were the two murderers associated with BJP? While @DelhiPolice was quick to arrest @zoo_bear, WHY does @NupurSharmaBJP continue to enjoy protection?"

TMC national General secretary Abhishek Banerjee, holding the BJP responsible, tweeted: " NO, they don't want UNITY. NO, they don't want HARMONY. NO, they don't want DEMOCRACY. THEY WANT TO DIVIDE THE NATION. Responsible for spewing hate, unleashing propaganda & divisive politics. BJP is DIRECTLY LINKED to the GRUESOME #UdaipurHorror."

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee a few days ago had condemned the killing of the tailor in Udaipur. "Violence and extremism are unacceptable, no matter what! I strongly condemn what happened in Udaipur. As law takes its own course of action, I urge everyone to maintain peace," she had tweeted.