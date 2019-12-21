BJP worker, aides in skull caps held for pelting stones on train

Kolkata: Six persons were arrested on Wednesday morning by the Berhampore police for allegedly pelting stones at a train in the Sealdah-Lalgola section, wearing skull caps and "lungi". One of the accused youths is known to be a BJP worker.



According to sources, on Wednesday, some locals saw a youth, identified as Abhishek Sarkar, changing his dress near the railway track at Radhamadhabtala. After a few minutes, they saw Sarkar wearing a skull cap and a "lungi" — distinctive clothing worn by Muslims in the region — along with some others before they started pelting stones at a Sealdah bound train's locomotive. The locals chased them and got hold of them. The seventh person in the group, however, managed to flee.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and nabbed the detained youths. During interrogation, Sarkar and others claimed that they were making a video for a Youtube channel and thus, they had worn the "lungi" and skull caps. But the youths failed to show any piece of evidence regarding the channel. Later, they were arrested.

Locals informed that Sarkar, a resident of Srishnagar, adjacent to Radhamadhabtala, is a BJP worker. He was regularly seen taking part in BJP rallies. The youths have been taken into custody and are being interrogated further to find out whether any person had instructed them to do so.

On Friday, a senior police official of the West Bengal Police said: "Locals are saying that one of the accused persons is a BJP worker. We are looking into it. The arrested persons are presently in police custody." Local BJP leadership claimed that BJP has no connection with the incident and Sarkar is not their party worker.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered a controversy stating that the protesters of CAA and NRC can be identified by their clothes following which Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee added that BJP was buying skullcaps for its cadre, who were then wearing them while vandalising public property.