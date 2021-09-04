'BJP using Central agencies to safeguard its tainted leaders'

New Delhi/Kolkata: Alleging that BJP was using the Central agencies to safeguard its tainted leaders and harass the Opposition parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Friday said the Central agencies had been used in the most vindictive manner by the saffron party.



The leader insisted that the BJP was using the Central agencies to harass Trinamool Congress as it was unable to accept Bengal's ruling party's landslide victory in the Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Ray said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari — against whom the CBI had filed an FIR in the Narada tape case — had not been named in the charge-sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate. "It has become a trend of BJP to let loose the Central agencies just before the election. In Tamil Nadu — just four days before the Assembly election in 2021 — the Income Tax department had issued a notice against the daughter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Again, before the Assembly election in Maharashtra, notices were given by the Central agencies to Sharad Pawar. The Central agencies have been used in the most vindictive manner," he added.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned senior TMC MP and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in connection with a case of money laundering associated with alleged pilferage of coal from Eastern Coalfield Limited mines. Abhishek has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on September 6 while Rujira was told to appear on September 1.

Ray said BJP had become mortally scared of Mamata Banerjee for her efforts to unite the Opposition parties to raise voice against the anti-people policies of the saffron party. "To thwart her efforts, the ED had sent notices to the party's national general secretary, his wife and even some of his acquaintances, including his college friends. The sole purpose of the BJP is to disturb the Trinamool Congress chairperson," he added.

The leader alleged that while both the Central investigating agencies — CBI and ED — were targeting Trinamool leaders, the agencies had turned a blind eye towards 12 BJP leaders, who had been looting the coal belt of Bengal.

"Adhikari had earlier said in a meeting that there would be queues of TMC leaders — who would be issued notices — outside the offices of the CBI. How could he say this? Has he become a spokesperson of the CBI?" he questioned. The veteran TMC leader added that if the tape of the Narada sting operation that had undergone forensic test was genuine, then Adhikari was seen taking money.

"He (Adhikari) has been exempted because he has joined the BJP. The ED or the CBI did not send any notice to Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam or BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, against whom several cases had been lying pending," Ray alleged.

According to Ray, the Central Bureau of Investigation was set up by the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. "Under Section VI of the Act, the CBI will have to take permission from the state government before initiating any case. The Bengal government had withdrawn the general consent in 2018," he stated.

"Their (BJP's) condition is like a failed student who is targeting the examiner. Here, the examiner is the voter. They (BJP Central leaders) tried to capture Bengal. They failed and now, they are desperate to disturb our party's organisation," Ray added. The leader assured that TMC will continue its efforts to unite the Opposition leaders in its fight against BJP's 'political witch hunt.'