'BJP trying to defame Matua Mahasangha'

darjeeling: All India Matua Mahasangha alleged that BJP was conspiring to defame the organisation. They have threatened to stand up against this and the party's ploy to divide Bengal.



Addressing media persons in Siliguri on Friday, Mamata Bala Thakur, chairperson of the Matua Welfare Development Board alleged that there was a conspiracy hatched by the BJP in North Bengal to defame the Matua Mahasangha.

"Two persons namely Ranjit Sarkar of Malda and Ranjan Majumdar of Aambari have been going around claiming that I have given the charge of North Bengal to them. They are misleading people by promising them government jobs and land documents. I do not know the duo. They have nothing to with the Mahasangha or Welfare Board. It is an attempt to defame the Mahasangha. We have filed an FIR against them and demand their immediate arrest," stated Thakur.

On a tour of North Bengal, Thakur stated that she had appointed Bijen Adhikari as in-charge of North Bengal on behalf of the Mahasangha. "I am visiting the districts of North Bengal, meeting people, especially from the Matua community and working towards the development of the community," she said.

"Based on the feedback, we will be constructing community halls, passenger sheds, resolving drinking water problems and addressing other issues in North Bengal," added the chairperson.

Reacting to BJP affiliate public representatives' call for a separate North Bengal state, Thakur stated: "We will stand up against any such attempt. In Bengal, there is communal harmony. In no way, will we allow that to be disturbed. If required, we will launch an agitation against it and stop such attempts."

She stated that after coming to power in 2011, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Government has been working relentlessly for all round development.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) personally has been overseeing this," added the former TMC MP.