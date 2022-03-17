'BJP trying to 'create trouble' in Bengal ahead of 2024 LS polls'

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP was trying to create trouble in Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also stated that three years ago a proposal was sent to the state to use the Pegasus software but she had refused to buy it as it infringes into the privacy of the people and is unethical.



Participating in the Home (Police) Budget in the Assembly on Wednesday she said: "BJP is trying to create trouble to disturb peace in Bengal ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We will fight it out till the last drop of our blood."

She said the trio: "Jagai, Madhai and Biday (CPI(M), Congress and BJP) had held a meeting in a restaurant to make plans to stop the projects in Deocha Pachami and Tajpur Port as they think that if these projects are completed Trinamool will remain in power for the next 20 years. To them I say not 20 years but the party will remain in power for 50 years because it works for the people." Without naming Kashmir File Banerjee said: "A cinema which has become popular is full of errors. Cinemas are made by spending crores of rupees but the facts are not checked and so people watching the movies get wrong information."

Banerjee stated that in social media false stories are being circulated to destabilise our society. Conversations between two people are recorded and then it becomes viral. She said: "I talk to so many people every day and anyone talking to me can record the conversation and later upload it in the social media. It is a dangerous trend."

She said there was a proposal to use Pegasus by the state government three years ago. "I did not buy it as it will result in intervention in the freedom of people. I am told that a high-power device is installed and the conversation of people using telephone within 10 km radius may be tapped," she said.

She urged the MLAs not to get trapped by the opposition. "Holi will be observed on Friday. Following this there will be Muslim festivals. Maintain cool and do not get swayed by the opposition. The BJP deliberately lies to confuse people," she remarked.