BJP to hold three rallies on Sept 13

KOLKATA: BJP will organise three rallies during its 'march to Nabanna' programme, scheduled to be held on September 13.



The first procession will start from Santragachi and end at Nabanna.

The second rally will start from Howrah Maidan to Nabanna via Howrah Bridge, Brabourne Road, second Hooghly Bridge and then converge at Nabanna. The third procession will start from College Street and end at Nabanna via Wellington Square, SN Banerjee Road, Rani Rashmoni Avenue to Nabanna.

The first rally will be led by Suvendu Adhikari while the second rally will be led by Dilip Ghosh and the third rally by Sukanta Mazumdar, state BJP president.

Sunil Bansal, state observer held a meeting with the state leaders on Friday. He also visited College Street and examined the route.

State BJP leaders said party supporters from the districts will come to the city to take part in the rallies.