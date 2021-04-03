'BJP suffering from ideological bankruptcy'

Baruipur East: Claiming that the BJP was suffering from ideological bankruptcy, Trinamool Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said the saffron party was fighting polls relying on turncoats.



Taking a dig at BJP, Abhishek said the party was taking recourse to communal politics as it was suffering from ideological bankruptcy. While addressing a rally here, Abhishek said: "Everywhere BJP is talking about communal politics as it does not have any political ideology," he said.

Mocking BJP for having inducted a number of defectors ahead of the polls, Abhishek said: "A political party that considers itself to be the biggest political party in the world is trying to fight election keeping faith on the turncoats. The traitors have become heroes in BJP. He urged people to ensure that the deposit of the 'traitors' were forfeited.

He said the party which had suffered landslide defeat in South 24-Parganas in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was now trying to divide people on the basis of religion, caste and creed. "It is a dangerous trend. They are trying to disturb the prevailing communal harmony in Bengal," he added. Abhishek said he was confident that the people would thwart the nasty game of divisive politics.

Abhishek said BJP was never talking about development projects as "development in the BJP-ruled states translated into unemployment, atrocities and abuse on women and torture on the Dalits."

He alleged that the BJP had survived on false promises. "Have you received Rs 15 lakh which Narendra Modi had promised before 2014 polls? Has anyone got jobs which Modi had promised? The answer is no," he said.

Abhishek said Mamata Banerjee had kept all her promises. "Girls have received Rs 25,000 under Kanyashree project. Students who have received cycles under Sabuj Sathi and who were studying in class XII have received tabs or smart phones free. After coming to power for the third time, students will get loan up to Rs 10 lakh at 4 per cent interest and this will make them self reliant."

Abhishek maintained that all the development projects would be stopped if BJP was voted to power. "It is not a question of who is winning or who is losing but to preserve the culture and tradition of Bengal, Trinamool should be voted to power," he added.