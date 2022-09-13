BJP rally: About 3K cops to be deployed, security beefed up at Nabanna

kolkata: The city police made elaborate arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during BJP's 'march to Nabanna' rally on Tuesday. However, the party has not got any permission from police to conduct the rally. More than 3000 police personnel will be deployed to restrict the party supporters from reaching Nabanna by flouting police instructions.



Policemen will be deployed on all roads connecting Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu. Five places have been selected where the rallies will be intercepted. Special Commissioner of Police, Damayanti Sen and other Additional Commissioners of Police along with a few

Deputy Commissioners will be supervising the arrangements made in those places.The police have received inputs that the BJP supporters will be marching from five different routes towards the headquarters of the Kolkata Police at Lalbazar.There will be security barricades on Howrah Bridge, in front of Turf View on A.J.C Bose

Road covering AJC Bose Road's up and down ramps, in front of Hastings Mazar at Khidderepore Road, in front of 11 Furlong Gate across Khidderpore Road and on the ramps of Vidyasagar Setu along A. J. C. Bose Road.

These apart ramps and approaches of Vidyasagar Setu from Khidderpore Road and adjoining areas will also be blocked. Another barricade will be set up in front of the Vidyasagar Setu toll plaza in addition to the interception points.

According to sources, Kolkata Police suspect that about 15,000 BJP workers will be taking part in the rally, including women.

The rally is scheduled to start from College Square at 1 pm and will march towards Nabanna via M.G. Road, Rabindra Setu and Howrah railway station.

Specialised Force personnel will be deployed on Howrah Bridge and Hastings Mazar. There will be three water cannons positioned at Howrah Bridge while two will be in front of Hastings Mazar along with one Vajra van in each of the two places.