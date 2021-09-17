BJP nominee trying to woo voters with lies: Bhowanipore locals

KOLKATA: Disapproving the claims of BJP candidate from Bhowanipore Priyanka Tibrewal, the residents of the Assembly constituency—which will go to bypolls on September 30—on Thursday said the former was trying to woo voters by spreading lies.



When Priyanka went to campaign in the constituency and urged voters to cast their franchise in her favour in view of the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in the state, she was scorned by the residents there.

Tibrewal went to Roy Street in ward 70 and urged people to vote for her. When the local residents told her that the National Crime Record Bureau had stated that Kolkata was the safest among all metropolitan cities, she turned furious and alleged that after the Assembly election crime against women had gone up in the state. "You are trying to woo the voters by telling lies," the locals responded to her claims. Trinamool Congress had trailed behind the BJP by around 2000 votes in the 2021 Assembly election in ward 70.

Kunal Ghosh, state secretary of TMC, lambasted Tibrewal for her statement that she receives 100 notices every day and tears off most of them. She was commenting on the notice sent by the Election Commission of India for flouting the Covid pandemic protocols, when she took many people to the Survey Building to file her nomination.

"The statement shows the culture of the party she belongs to. The BJP leaders believe that the agencies like the ECI, CBI, ED are all sister organisations of the party. This is an insult to the ECI," he maintained.

Tibrewal alleged that plainclothes policemen were deployed during her door-to-door campaign to keep an eye on her. She asked the police to come in uniform. Reacting sharply, TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said: "Plainclothes policemen have been deployed so that she can conduct the door-to-door programme smoothly. If any untoward incident takes place, she will go to the media to use it in her favour," he said.