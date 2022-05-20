BJP misusing central agencies, has unleashed a 'Tughlaqi Raj': Mamata

Jhargram: Coming down heavily on the BJP, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that it is letting loose central agencies to scare her party after failing to defeat her in the Assembly elections. Banerjee addressed a mammoth rally here on Thursday afternoon.



Comparing the arbitrary rule of the BJP with that of Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, the second ruler of the Tughlaq dynasty, she said: "BJP has unleashed a reign of terror in the country which can be compared to that of the Tughlaqs. No one has any freedom. People are scared and the BJP has politicised all the institutions in the country."

Banerjee alleged that as 2024 is drawing near, BJP is busy spreading canard against Bengal. "They are spreading lies to confuse people. They are jealous of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme and so are spreading canard and lies. Bengal is a big state. One or two incidents may happen but that does not tell the entire story. Whenever anything takes place, the police take prompt action. But just to confuse people, the BJP is telling all sorts of lies."

Banerjee urged the people not to get scared. "Jhargram is a peaceful area. There was a time when people were scared even to venture out of their homes. But over the years, the situation has changed and there is peace. There is an attempt to scare people by putting up Maoist posters. I have instructed the police to take stern action against those who are spreading lies," she said.

Launching a blistering attack on both the CPI(M) and BJP, Mamata accused the two parties of being allies in Bengal politics. "They are two brothers in West Bengal's politics and Bengal's electorate is aware of it. These two parties are trying to prevent us from doing development work. But the TMC cannot be stopped. We will give a befitting reply in the coming elections," she said.

Banerjee also threatened to expose alleged irregularities in state government jobs during the Left Front regime.

"The CPI(M) would issue hand-written chits which used to be enough to get government jobs. I have not disclosed it till date showing my political courtesy. From now on, I will unfold the chapters one after another and open those files," she said.

She urged people not to trust BJP, CPI(M) and Congress. "They will never work for the development of Bengal. They are hand-in-glove to stall the development of the state. They are jealous of Trinamool because of the pro-people initiatives taken by the state government in the past 11 years."

She told people not to be afraid and keep faith in her. "Remember Didi is there. I keep a tab on everything. I know what is happening in Binpur or Belpahari. Have faith in me and as long as I am there, no one can touch you," she assured the gathering.