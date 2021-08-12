'BJP filed false FIR as they are mortally scared of TMC'

KOLKATA: After the Tripura government filed a suo-moto FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders— Bratya Basu, Dola Sen and Kunal Ghosh—the party's secretary of Bengal unit, Kunal Ghosh, on Tuesday said the BJP-led government in the northeastern state was 'mortally scared of TMC.'



Ghosh maintained that the police had filed the FIR on false grounds. "Trinamool leaders did not prevent the police from taking up any of the arrested persons to court. Trinamool Congress leaders had argued that the BJP workers, who had attacked them, should be immediately arrested. BJP is mortally scared of Trinamool Congress and so it is filing false FIR against the leaders. BJP is fast losing ground in Tripura and people are getting united to oust them in 2023," he added.

Tripura government had filed the FIR alleging that the TMC leaders prevented police officers from discharging duties. In the FIR, police alleged that the Trinamool leaders had misbehaved with the Additional Superintendent of Police and SDPO of Khowai and demanded that 13 TMC leaders, who had been arrested for violating Disaster management Act, be released.

Ghosh said the BJP in Tripura should know how Trinamool had put an end to 34 years of CPI(M) misrule in Bengal. Series of false cases and FIRs had been filed against Trinamool leaders by the CPI(M). "BJP in Tripura will have the same fate. There is not a single CPI(M) or Congress MLAs in the legislative assembly," Ghosh remarked.

Meanwhile, Union Home minister Amit Shah had summoned Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to Delhi. Sources said he would be flying to Delhi on Wednesday evening. Though no reason had been cited by the state government, political experts said the central BJP might discuss the strategy to be followed to stop the growth of Trinamool in Tripura.

"The grievances of people are growing fast and Trinamool has made Tripura the bird's eye in the 2023 Assembly election," experts opined.