Birbhum incident: Three more held for TMC leader's murder

kolkata: In connection to the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh in Birbhum district, three more people had been arrested, police said on Wednesday.



One was nabbed from West Bengal-Jharkhand boundary in Birbhum, one from Rampurhat and the third from Malda district on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

"In CCTV footage, they were seen among those hurling bombs during Bhadu Sheikh's murder. They went into hiding after the incident," he said.

The trio was produced before a court, which remanded them to 10 days in police custody, the officer said.

Earlier, one more person was nabbed over Sheikh's murder. The fresh apprehensions took the total number of arrests to four. Meanwhile, CBI officers on Wednesday questioned the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Nalhati police station, Manoj Singh, as he was also present at the Bogtui village on March 21 night when the houses were set on fire. CBI has come to know that on March 21 night when IC, Rampurhat and other senior police officers left the spot, Singh and a few other policemen of Rampurhat police station were asked to stay at the spot and keep a tab on the situation

The CBI sleuths conducted searches in five locations as part of their probe into the incident. Investigators have prepared a list of firefighters and a few policemen present at the spot during the rescue operation after the incident and spoke with them.

"We need to talk to them again to find out more details," a CBI official said.