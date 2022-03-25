Biker hurt after falling from flyover

KOLKATA: A youth suffered injuries after he fell into the Keshtopur canal from the Ultadanga flyover while riding his motorcycle late on Wednesday night.



While taking a turn he lost control and hit the guard wall of the flyover.The incident took place around 12:30 am on Wednesday. The youth was riding his motorcycle towards VIP Road from the Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass along the Ultadanga flyover. Near the bend over the Keshtopur canal, the youth lost control and hit the guard wall of the flyover. Due to the impact, the motorcycle rider flew off from the flyover and fell into the water. A resident of a shanty near the canal heard a sound of something heavy falling into the water. When he came out saw the youth. Meanwhile, the police were informed. Though the area falls under the Manicktala police station's jurisdiction, cops from the Lake Town police station reached the spot first. The youth was rescued and sent to R G Kar hospital. Later, the motorcycle was handed over to the cops.