Bidhannagar: New cases cross 1K mark again

Kolkata: The number of daily fresh cases in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area has again started increasing with around 1,200 new cases detected on Thursday.



The figure was around 1000 two days ago.

Also the number of micro- containment zones stood at 15 including nine in Salt Lake.

According to sources, on Wednesday the number of daily fresh case was around 1100. On Thursday it increased to around 1200. However none of the infected people are serious. Maximum of the infected people are staying in home isolation.

Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation health department staff are monitoring the condition of the Covid infected residents daily over phone. Also sanitizing work is going in full swing across the BMC areas.

The civic body is putting more stress on sanitizing the markets from where the virus is suspected to be spreading. Among the nine micro containment zones in Salt Lake, two in FD block, one house in each of the GD, IB, HA, EC, BC, BJ and BF block. Rest of the six micro containment zones are in Baguiati, Teghoria and its adjacent areas.

It may be mentioned that BMC authority has already instructed the market committees to ensure that Covid protocol is being followed accordingly. The shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell any material to those found not wearing masks.