Bidhannagar logs about 1K cases for 2 consecutive days

Kolkata: The number of daily cases in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area has decreased a bit as around one thousand such cases were reported for the two consecutive days.



With more than 1,300 new Covid cases, a new record was set on Sunday. The figure decreased on Monday and Tuesday with around one thousand cases reported in the these two days.

According to sources, the total number of active cases is around seven thousand across the BMC jurisdiction which is quite alarming. Several BMC officials along with doctors of its health centres also tested cCovid positive in the past few days. Though a place in Ward number 38, Duttabad has been kept ready for safe home, it has not been started. However the facility can be opened as and when necessary. Number f micro containment zones are still 12 with eight in Salt Lake area. Among the eight, fur houses in CB block, two houses in FD block, two houses in AK block and one house in each of the GD, HA, IB and BF block.

It may be mentioned that BMC has already instructed the market committees to ensure that Covid protocol is being followed accordingly. The shopkeepers have been instructed not to sell any material to those found not wearing masks.