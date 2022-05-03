Berhampore murder: Accused in cop net

kolkata: A jilted lover who brutally hacked a woman to death in front of her hostel in Berhampore on Monday evening was caught within a few hours due to prompt action by the police.

The woman identified as Sutapa Chowdhury of English Bazar in Malda, a third year college student, stayed at a mess in the Gorabazar area in Murshidabad. Around 10 pm on Monday when she was returning to the mess, a youth identified as Sushanta Chowdhury attacked her. Sutapa was stabbed multiple times by Sushanta. A few local residents heard Sutapa screaming and rushed to the spot. But could not stop Sushanta as he threatened to kill them. He had shown a pistol to the locals which was later found to be a toy.

After stabbing Sutapa, the accused youth fled theGorabazar area. Locals informed police and after hearing the details, cops promptly circulated the information and naka checking was started right away. Around 10 pm on Monday, while checking a light goods vehicle, cops spotted Sushanta and nabbed him.

While probing, cops came to know that Sushanta is also a resident of Malda and reportedly had a relationship with Sutapa. However, Sutapa's family members claimed that Sushanta used to force her to be in the relationship with him and had also attacked her earlier. Sushanta claimed that he had married Sutapa a few months ago at a local temple but his claims are yet to be confirmed.

Cops also came to know that after murdering Sutapa, he changed his apparels. Later he hired a car but after a few kilometers he got down from it. He changed vehicles thrice to evade arrest.