Bengal's recovery rate at 97.02%, 513 patients discharged in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has registered 412 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking the total infected cases to 5,66,073 till Tuesday. Around 30,034 sample tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.



The percentage of positive cases remained at 7.36 on Tuesday. Around 5,49,218 patients have been released from the hospitals so far out of which around 513 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate has gone up to 97.02 percent. Around 76,96,272 samples have been tested in Bengal till date. Around 10,074 Covid patients have so far died in the state out of which 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has reported 3,046 deaths so far in Covid and North 24-Parganas 2,445. Four people died in North 24-Parganas and one in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. The city has registered 105 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,26,917. The number of infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,20,635 out of which 115 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 23 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,786. Hooghly has witnessed 15 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,211.

Howrah has so far registered a total 35,315 Covid cases so far out of which 17 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 7 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 18,167. Nadia has witnessed 17 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 22,323.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,36,269 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 18 out of which around 933 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,66,370 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 18 out of which 640 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours. The health department has given tele-psychological counselling to 912 people in the past 24 hours and a total 2,69,433 people have so far received tele-psychological counselling till date.

Around 101 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state so far with 12,440 earmarked beds. Around 2,319 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. Around 1,279 ventilators have been installed in various hospitals for Covid treatment.