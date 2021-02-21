Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 5,73,580, death toll at 10,246

Kolkata: Four more COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal pushed the toll to 10,246 on Saturday, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally climbed to 5,73,580 with 193 fresh cases, it said.

West Bengal now has 3,579 active cases, while 5,59,755 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Since Friday, 20,538 samples have been tested, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 84,09,392, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,747 people received vaccine shots at 640 sites across the state on Saturday, an official of the department said.

At least 8,775 people were administered the second dose of the 'Covidshield' vaccine during the day, he said, adding that only one case of adverse event following immunisation was reported.



