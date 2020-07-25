Bengal wears deserted look on 2nd day of bi-weekly lockdown

Kolkata: Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on Saturday as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state to break the chain of surging novel coronavirus cases.



All shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the roads as part of the state government's plan to clamp restrictions two days a week. A similar lockdown will take place place next Wednesday.

Only medicine shops and health establishments were allowed to remain open during the lockdown across the state.

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport were also suspended during the lockdown as the government had requested the Civil Aviation Ministry that no flights should operate during the lockdown.

Police patrolled all major traffic intersections in the metropolis to keep a check on people coming out on the streets without any valid reason. Barricades were also put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, officials said.

Public and private offices were closed and public transport was off the roads as the government has imposed restrictions on their plying. Commercial establishments and markets were also closed.

Several trains at Howrah and Sealdah stations have been also cancelled.

More than 3,800 people were arrested for flouting lockdown guidelines on Thursday when the first bi-weekly lockdown was enforced.

West Bengal has so far registered 53,973 COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths till Friday.