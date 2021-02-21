'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC releases Assembly poll slogan

Kolkata: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Saturday, unveiled its slogan, "Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay" (Bengal wants its own daughter) for the forthcoming Assembly elections.



The slogan revolves around the sentiment that echoes across the state for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is the daughter of Bengal and understands Bengal and its sentiment.

"The people of the state want their own daughter who has been by their side for the last several years as their Chief Minister. We don't want outsiders to call the shots in Bengal," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said. "This election is about protecting the Constitution of the country and as the whole country looks at Bengal, it will be the daughter of Bengal (Mamata Banerjee) who will lead the fight to protect the state and its culture. This is not a tough fight but this is an election that whole of India is looking at as this will decide the fate of the Constitution in the country," said Subrata Bakshi, state president of TMC.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee who is also the minister for Panchayats and Rural Development highlighted the various steps taken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in women empowerment. "While every other party in Bengal is scrambling to find a CM face, we do not have to go through such an exercise. We already have Bengal's own daughter as the Chief Minister," Mukherjee said.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar reiterated that Bengal's culture has been protected under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee as she has thwarted attempts of a misogynistic attack on the culture of Bengal.

Further campaign launch events will be organised at all district headquarters on February 21, followed by unveiling events at every block headquarters and town headquarters to spread the unprecedented development work that Bengal has seen in the past 10 years under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Soon after the slogan was released, several ministers and party leaders shared the new poster with Mamata Banerjee's photo on it in their social media accounts.

"The message is loud & clear—from North to South, East to West—only one name echoes across Bengal: @MamataOfficial. The one who fights tooth & nail for her people, uplifts all & stands up for the voiceless, the only one who will take Bengal forward... #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Minister and TMC veteran leader Bratya Basu tweeted: "In the past 10 years, @MamataOfficial has ensured that Bengal shines across the globe! Today, schemes like #Kanyashree & initiatives like #DuareSarkar have brought international acclaim to WB and in the coming days, to see the same growth and prosperity, #BanglaNijerMeyekeiChay!"