Bengal to project medium & small scale industries in food sector at 'AAHAR 2022'

KOLKATA: The Bengal Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI& H), Department is projecting the medium and small scale industries in the sector through B2B sessions and international exposure at AAHAR 2022 that kicked off at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Tuesday.



"We are trying to ensure that farmers can directly interact with the industry and sell their produces which will ensure that they get a good price for their products. A Maharashtra-based company has shown tremendous interest in a special type of chilli that is produced in Darjeeling while products like coffee beans, cardamom etc produced in the Hills under the supervision of Directorate of Cinchona and other Medicinal Plants have also found evoked interest among producers," a senior official of state FPI & H department said.

The department in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) , is taking part in the 36th edition of The International Food & Hospitality Fair (B2B). The event is set to provide a multi-dimensional networking platform to stakeholders across food processing sector.

AAHAR is Asia's most renowned brand in Food & Hospitality. This show is now a well-known destination for global vendors as well as sourcing professionals.

The Bengal Pavilion has participation of Jangipur Mega Food Park, Aarson Lozenges, Organic Orchards Pvt Ltd, KC Das, Felu Modak, Pallishri, Satidadi Agro and Dalle farmer producer groups.

"We have left no stone unturned to showcase the rich legacy of the state in food processing and to channelize business opportunities to the sector," the official added.

The Bengal pavilion was inaugurated by R D Meena, Resident Commissioner, Government of West Bengal (GoWB) in presence of J K Aikat, Director, state FPI& H, Prasenjit Das, Deputy Resident Commissioner, GoWB to name a few.