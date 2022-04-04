Bengal to bring law to regulate App-cab fares

Kolkata: State Transport department has decided to come up with a bill to curb the arbitrary fare hike by the App-cab aggregators.



"We are bringing a bill to keep a check on Uber fare. It will be passed in the Bidhan Sabha," said state Transport minister Firhad Hakim, when reporters informed him that Uber had increased 12 per cent fare in each trip without the approval from the state Transport department.

Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operator and Drivers Union (KOUACODU) Md Manu said a passenger who used to pay Rs 100 for his Uber ride would now have to pay Rs 112.

"Depending upon the time and situation, the fare of Ola and Uber fluctuate. These companies deliberately hike the fare during the rainy season or bus/ auto rickshaw strike day and don't pay commission to the driver. We urge the state government to look into it," pointed out Manu.

KOUACODU had also received complaints from passengers that drivers are allegedly refusing to switch on the air-conditioner despite a fare that includes the payment for an AC ride. The app cab drivers claimed that it was impossible to run the AC.