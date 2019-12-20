'Bengal should upgrade machines to improve garment quality'

Kolkata: Union Textile and Woman and Child Development minister Smriti Irani has requested the West Bengal Hosiery Association (WBHA) to upgrade the machines in order to improve the quality of garments.



Irani said this on Friday, during the celebration of 125 year of West Bengal Hosiery Association.

According to Irani, her department has prepared several schemes for SC-ST community and women to provide timely financial benefits.

She also stated that Bengal has the talent but it need to be upgraded.

"We have the skill but it should be upgraded for better production. We have signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with 18 state governments with industry partners to develop skill of the workers," she said.

She requested the West Bengal Hosiery Association to use more advanced and new machines rather than using used China-made machines. She warned that as consequences of using old used machines businessmen may face huge losses in the long run. Irani further informed that

her department has already granted Rs 55 crore for a knitwear park.

She assured that for several issues businessmen need to visit Textile Commissioner's office in Mumbai. This apart, in two weeks, she will arrange special camps to address the issues.