Bengal reports 7,682 new COVID-19 cases, 118 fresh fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,19,130 on Saturday as 7,682 more people tested positive for the infection, while 118 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,152, a health bulletin said.

Of the 118 deaths, 54 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

As many as 16,146 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 95.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 44,441 active cases, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested over 1.27 crore samples for COVID-19, including 72,672 in the last 24 hours.



