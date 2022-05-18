Bengal reports 48 fresh cases; positivity rate stands at 0.67%

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday saw a slight rise in the daily Covid infection with 48 cases being reported while on Monday the daily figure remained at 14. Covid infection dropped to 14 from 40 on Sunday.



Tuesday's figure was the lowest daily log ever since the pandemic broke out.

The daily figure was registered at 57 on Saturday, 50 on Friday and 42 on Thursday. The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating in the state between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal has again gone up with 0.67 per cent registered on Tuesday.

The figure stood at 0.27 per cent on Monday and 0.50 per cent on Sunday. The figure recorded at 0.69 per cent on Saturday and 0.54 per cent on Friday.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,321.

State has so far registered 20,18,922 infected cases till Tuesday.

As many as 2,51,85,388 samples have been examined so far across the state including 7,194 which were done on Tuesday.

No Covid death occurred on Tuesday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.

Around 379 people are currently in home isolation while only 19 are in hospitals. State on Tuesday administered around 37,803 doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 72,384,050 first doses have been cumulatively administered so far in the state while 62,284,289 second doses have been applied.