Bengal reports 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 60 fresh fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,98,389 on Monday as 3,583 more people tested positive for the infection, while 60 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,682, a health bulletin said.



Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 19, followed by North 24 Parganas (16), South 24 Parganas (eight) and Malda (four), it said.



Of the 60 deaths, 48 were primarily due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.



North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of new cases at 759, followed by Kolkata (717) and Howrah (228), it said.



At least 3,155 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,62,103, the bulletin said.



The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 87.84 per cent, it said.



The fresh infections have pushed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state to 30,604, the bulletin said.



West Bengal has so far tested over 37.33 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 40,056 in the last 24 hours, it added.

