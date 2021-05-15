Bengal registers 20,846 fresh cases; 136 fatalities in 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid spike stood at 20,846 on Friday and the total infection tally in Bengal jumped up to 10,94,802 so far. The state has registered 136 fatalities in the past 24 hours. About 12,993 people have so far died of Covid in the state.



As many as 19,131 patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 9,50,017. Covid recovery rate on Friday remained at 86.78 per cent.

The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,31,792. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 9.68.

The state has so far carried out 1,13,09,467 sample tests out of which 70,051 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

Out of total 136 death on Friday, North 24-Parganas registered 42 and Kolkata has seen 34, South 24-Parganas 12, Howrah 5, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 1, East Midnapore 1, Bankura 4, Birbhum 5, Nadia 4, Murshidabad 3, South Dinajpur 4, North Dinajpur 4, Jalpaiguri 4, Darjeeling 6.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,955 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,197. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,866 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,218 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,46,672 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,33,723. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,225 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 67,066.

Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,196 and 629 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 66,320 and 55,685 respectively.

There are around 2,711 ICU/HDU beds functional in Covid hospitals. Around 1,298 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stood at 20,043 on Friday. At least 224 dedicated Covid hospitals have been opened out of which 183 are run by the state government.

There are 113 testing labs functional in the state so far.

The Health department has so far addressed 17,19,517 general queries till date

out of which about 5,715 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 6,54,868 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till May 13 out of which 2,651 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.