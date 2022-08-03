Bengal records about 883 new Covid cases in past 24 hours

kolkata: Bengal has seen a slight rise in daily Covid infection on Tuesday with 883 new cases being reported.



The number of daily infections stood at 436 on Monday. Daily infected figure stood at 1,011 on Sunday.

The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago.

Covid positivity also dropped significantly in the past two weeks. Positivity rate has slightly gone up on Tuesday. It was registered at 7.48 on Tuesday while on Monday the figure stood at 6.34 per cent. On Sunday the figure stood at 7.78 per cent. The figure stood at around 15 per cent a week ago. At the beginning of the previous week the positivity rate stood at around 16-18 per cent.

Around 2,118 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.39 per cent on Tuesday while the figure stood at 98.34 per cent on Monday. Bengal registered four Covid deaths on Tuesday while on Monday the number of fatalities stood at six. State has been witnessing 5-7 daily deaths for the past couple of weeks.

Bengal has so far seen a total 20,95,210 Covid cases out of which 20,61,580 people have recovered. Around 21,376 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 2. There are currently around 334 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 11,920 patients are in home isolation. There are none in safe homes yet.

Covid fatality was reported at 1.02 per cent on Tuesday. Around 11,808 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 26,007,614 sample tests so far till date.

Bengal has so far administered over 93,98,048 lakh booster doses cumulatively on the people till Tuesday. Around 7,28,72,840 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,43,54,030 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.