Bengal logs about 38 cases in past 24 hours
KOLKATA: Daily Covid infection stood at 38 on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday's figure. The figure remained at 22 on Friday and 40 on Thursday. The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.
The Covid positivity rate in Bengal jumped to 0.49 per cent on Sunday from what stood at 0.45 per cent on Saturday. Positivity stood at 0.27 per cent on Friday.
The figure remained at 0.48 per cent on Thursday. Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent.
Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.
The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,781. State has so far registered 20,19,329 infected cases till Sunday.
As many as 2,52,94,309 samples have been examined so far across the state.
One Covid death occurred in the state after a gap of more than a month. Around 21,204 people have so far died in the state due to Covid.
