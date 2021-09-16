Bengal logs 743 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 fatalities

Kolkata: West Bengal reported 14 fresh CIVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, raising the toll to 18,613, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 15,58,860 with 743 single-day cases, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday.



The state now has 8,050 active cases and 15,32,197 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 753 since Tuesday, it said.

Nadia recorded six deaths, followed by North 24 Parganas (4) and Kolkata (2). The new infections include 142 in North 24 Parganas and 130 in the metropolis.

West Bengal has tested a total of 1,75,81,553 samples thus far, the bulletin added.