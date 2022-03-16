Bengal logs 43 fresh cases, 1 death in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has registered 43 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday.



On Monday the state saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases in the past two years as the number dropped to 35.

The total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,16,516 out of which 19,94,045 have been recovered so far.

One Covid death has been reported in the state on Tuesday. The figure remained the same on Monday and Sunday as well.

No Covid death was reported in the state on Saturday. Single day Covid infected cases were reported at 71 on Saturday. Two Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal on Friday. The figure stood the same on Thursday. One Covid death was reported in Bengal last Wednesday.

The figure stood at 1 on Tuesday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Monday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.89 per cent on Tuesday. It stood at 98.88 percent on Monday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Tuesday , unchanged from Monday's figure.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 19,198 on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,45,25,678 sample tests till Tuesday. Around 21,189 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 26 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.22 percent from what stood at 0.29 percent on Monday. Around 1,191 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Tuesday while 90 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes. Around 93,527 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. Around 6,97,90,265 crore people have received first Covid doses while around 5,91,91,619 crore received double dose