Bengal logs 41 cases in a day, recovery rate stands at 98.92 %

kolkata: State on Friday registered a slight rise in daily Covid infection with 41 new cases being detected whereas on Thursday the figure stood at 33. Bengal registers zero Covid mortality for 10 days in a row.



On Wednesday, the state saw 37 new cases while on Tuesday the cases stood at 45. The figure on Monday stood at 31 and 64 on last Sunday.

The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,389 out of which 19,95,592 have been recovered so far.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure. On Sunday the figure stood at 98.91 percent.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Friday unchanged from Thursday's figure. The figure remained the same on Wednesday, Tuesday, Monday, Sunday as well.

It may be mentioned here that the state government has decided not to continue with the insurance benefits for the Covid warriors who have been infected after October 31 last year.

The Covid situation has gone completely under control and no mortality has been recorded for the past 8 days.

Around 538 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Friday while 62 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 13,833 on Friday. Around 21,197 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 43 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Friday registered the positivity rate at 0.30 per cent from what stood at 0.26 per cent on Thursday.

On Wednesday the figure stood at 0.25 per cent and 0.31 on Tuesday. Around 2,41,438 doses were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 7,15,85,139 while around 6,00,75,129 have received second doses so far.