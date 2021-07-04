Bengal logs 21 more Covid deaths, 1,391 new cases

Kolkata: Maintaining the downward trend, West Bengal on Saturday registered 1,391 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 15,04,097, while 21 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 17,779, the health department said in a bulletin.



While the number of fresh infections has been decreasing steadily in most of the districts, including Kolkata and neighbouring North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur is becoming a headache for the authorities as it is registering a comparatively high number of cases.

Paschim Medinipur recorded 142 new infections on Saturday, as registered in North 24 Parganas where the number of cases has been consistently high since last year.

In the last five days Since June 28, the daily tally of Paschim Medinipur was always more than 141 and on June 29, it had reached 167, as per figures available with the health department.

Kolkata logged 128 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,819 patients recovered from the disease in the state and the discharge rate was recorded at 97.54 per cent.

Since Friday, 52,761 samples were tested in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,43,77,860, the bulletin said.

On Saturday, 2,63,787 people were vaccinated in the state, a health department official said.