Bengal logs 20,377 new Covid cases; 135 fatalities in 24 hours

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid spike has gone up to 20,377 on Wednesday from 20,136 on Tuesday. The total infection tally on Wednesday jumped up to 10,53,117. The state has registered 135 fatalities in the past 24 hours. Single-day toll stood at 132 on Tuesday. Around 12,728 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal.



As many as 19,231 patients recovered from the disease in a span of 24 hours taking the total count of recoveries to 9,11,705. Covid recovery rate on Wednesday remained at 86.57 per cent. The number of active Covid patients stood at 1,28,684. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stood at 9.43. The state has so far carried out 1,11,68,943 Covid sample tests out of which 69,874 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. Out of total 135 death on Wednesday, North 24-Parganas registered 27 and Kolkata has seen 44, South 24-Parganas 11, Howrah 7, Hooghly 5, West Burdwan 2, East Burdwan 3, West Midnapore 2, Bankura 3, Purulia 5, Birbhum 2, Nadia 2, South Dinajpur 3, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 10, Darjeeling 8.

Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 3,989 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 4,091. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,793 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 3,151 people so far. The tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 2,38,793 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 2,25,395. South 24-Parganas has registered 1,149 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up to 64,609. Howrah and Hooghly have so far registered 1,182 and 616 deaths respectively and total infected cases in these two districts are 63,778 and 53,198 respectively.

Around 224 hospitals have been dedicated for Covid treatment and the number of earmarked beds has gone up to 19,458. Around 2,711 ICU/HDU beds have been made functional in Covid hospitals and 1,298 ventilators are functioning for dedicated Covid treatment. There are currently 200 Safe Homes and around 11,507 beds are there in these Safe Homes. There are 2,454 patients currently in Safe Homes. Around 113 testing laboratories have been made functional in the state while one is waiting for approval. One more lab will soon be made operational. It has been waiting for approval. There are around 76,033 people currently in home quarantine while 25,60,627 people have been released from home quarantine so far.