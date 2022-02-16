Bengal guv, CM mourn Bappi Lahiri's demise

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mourned the demise of singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, and extended condolences to the musician's bereaved family and fans.



Dhankhar noted that Lahiri's musical compositions are loved by people of all ages.

"Sad news -- legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji is no more. Born at Jalpaiguri, #WestBengal, Bappi Da's music impressed fans all over. He will be remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. Condolences to family and fans," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that Lahiri's contributions as a musician have made Bengal proud.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions," Banerjee tweeted.

"We had conferred on him our highest state civilian award Bangabibhushan' and will contribute to remember the genius. My sincere condolences," she added.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night. He was 69.

Popular as Disco King', Bappi Da was known for his iconic style -- dark shades, gold chains coupled with his wide smile and rockstar persona.

The musician had briefly forayed into politics, and was a candidate of the BJP from Serampore in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who had defeated Lahiri in Serampore, told PTI that the country lost one of its extremely-talented sons.

"I am a huge fan of Bappi da. He is well-known everywhere for both his renditions and compositions. India has lost a world-renowned son today.

"When I found out that he would be contesting the elections against me, the first song that came to my mind was 'Bambai se aaya mera dost, dost ko salaam karo'. Thousands of people would gather to have a glimpse of the musician wherever he went during campaigns," he added.